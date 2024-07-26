Robert W. Baird Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $85.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PII. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 1,286.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

