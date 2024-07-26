Robert W. Baird Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $154.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $153.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,783,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

