Robert W. Baird Trims Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Target Price to $70.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,212,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,309,724,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

