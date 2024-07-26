Robert W. Baird Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $160.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.