Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Down to $574.27

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $574.27, but opened at $546.00. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $522.79, with a volume of 146,484 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

