Roth Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will earn $9.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.22. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

