Roth Mkm Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $44.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:CALX opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

