Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $101.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 45.3% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 37,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.