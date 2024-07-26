Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $82.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

