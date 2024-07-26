RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.12. RPC shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 610,990 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RES shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in RPC by 256.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in RPC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RPC by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in RPC by 115.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 31,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

