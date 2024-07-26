Russel Metals Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%.
Russel Metals Trading Up 1.7 %
TSE:RUS opened at C$39.70 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$33.38 and a 1-year high of C$47.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Transactions at Russel Metals
In related news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Russel Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
