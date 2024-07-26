Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $16.34 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.