Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 30th

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Sacks Parente Golf stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Sacks Parente Golf has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

