Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

