Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Sage Therapeutics traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 342549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $630.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

