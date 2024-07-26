Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $125.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

