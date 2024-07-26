Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after buying an additional 950,600 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 123,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

