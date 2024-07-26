Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$44.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

FN opened at C$37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.63. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In related news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. In other news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Insiders purchased a total of 71,684 shares of company stock worth $2,630,974 over the last three months. 71.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

