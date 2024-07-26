Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,030,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,619,000 after purchasing an additional 206,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

