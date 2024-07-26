Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

