Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after buying an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after acquiring an additional 447,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

