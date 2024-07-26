Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $135.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

