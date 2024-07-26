Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHIP. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SHIP stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

