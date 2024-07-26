Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 84,766 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

