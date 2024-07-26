Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Copa stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Copa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

