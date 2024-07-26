Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Curaleaf in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $338.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

