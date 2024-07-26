Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.14

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.14 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 70.25 ($0.91). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 354,752 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.14.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

