ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $825.82 and last traded at $823.95, with a volume of 1427466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $730.87.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.57.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.01.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.