ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

