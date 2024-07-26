SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,144 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Genie Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.07 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Genie Energy

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

