SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,176 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE SEM opened at $38.50 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

