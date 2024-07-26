SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 61,774 Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

