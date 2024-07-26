SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 507,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nuvation Bio

In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 87,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $262,267.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,762,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,223.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff bought 172,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,348.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 87,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $262,267.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,762,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,223.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 2.1 %

NUVB stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.40. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

