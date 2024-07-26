SG Americas Securities LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,621,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 327,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mission Produce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $790.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Mission Produce had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 27,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $335,371.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 15,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $188,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,414,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

