SG Americas Securities LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 177.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $751.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

