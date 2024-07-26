SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

