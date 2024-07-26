SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $185,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $25.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $560.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

