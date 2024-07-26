SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Vertex alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 361.3% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.