SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Diodes by 382.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diodes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
