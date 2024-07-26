Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $365.00 at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $342.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.39. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

