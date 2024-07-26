Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 91.35 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,567.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 109 ($1.41).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.