Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 179.40 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £838.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,794.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.55. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.80 ($2.44).

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group

In related news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($65,571.65). Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.