Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Drops By 44.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ACCYY opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. Accor has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

