Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Drops By 44.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Accor Price Performance
ACCYY opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. Accor has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
