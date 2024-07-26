Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Drops By 80.5%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.83 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$33.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.99.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

