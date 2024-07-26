Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Drops By 80.5%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at C$41.83 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$33.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.99.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.