Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Increases By 775.0%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.10. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Agricultural Bank of China

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

