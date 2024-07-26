Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Declines By 37.3%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $26.03 on Friday. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.5789 per share. This is a positive change from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

