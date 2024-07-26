Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Decreases By 87.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the June 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

