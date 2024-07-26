Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Drops By 48.4%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.