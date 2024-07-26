Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Drops By 48.4%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.