Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rises By 250.0%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $8.45 on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0967 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

