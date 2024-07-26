Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Drops By 50.0%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

BioSyent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.